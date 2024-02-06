BOSTON — After getting swept by Boston College in a home-and-home series just over a week ago, Boston University got some revenge against their bitter rival in Monday’s Beanpot semifinal by holding on for a 4-3 win over the top-ranked Eagles at TD Garden.

The No. 3 Terriers improved their record to 18-7-1 while the Eagles dropped to 19-5-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With BU and BC meeting for the third time in just 11 days, the showdown had the feeling of an NHL playoff series, and the two teams colliding in the Beanpot only amplified the matchup.

The Terriers obviously learned from the previous two games and jumped out to a quick two-goal lead in the first period and never trailed in the contest. Jay Pandolfo’s group was also very physical, trying to counteract the skill and speed of the talented Eagles. BU also capitalized on the Eagles’ mistakes, including in the second period when a costly turnover allowed Luke Tuch to pot a much-needed insurance goal. The Eagles made a valiant comeback, but being down by three goals was just too much of a deficit to overcome.

With many future NHLers on the ice, it was BU’s stars that shone the brightest, in particular Macklin Celebrini.

This season has certainly added to the storied BU-BC rivalry and perhaps there will be even more in the near future if the two teams meet in the Hockey East Tournament and/or the NCAA Tournament.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Celebrini scored both of BU’s goals in the first period and did so in dazzling fashion. The freshman forward’s second goal is why many believe he will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft. Celebrini roofed a thunderous, one-time slapshot into the back of the net that BC goalie Jacob Fowler had no chance of stopping.

— Gabe Perreault, who the New York Rangers took in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, scored two goals to lead the way for the Eagles.

Gabe gets the Eags on the board ✅ pic.twitter.com/Ywn6qxMt1v — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 6, 2024

— Tuch stepped up not only with his second-period goal, but he also assisted on Ryan Greene’s goal in the third period which didn’t look like much at first as it gave the Terriers a 4-1 lead, but ended up being the decisive tally.

UP NEXT

BU advances to next Monday’s Beanpot title game against Northeastern, which has won the tournament four out of the last five years. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN.

BC will play in the consolation matchup against Harvard at 4:30 p.m.