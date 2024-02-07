The Boston Bruins are looking to make their moves past the Flames defensemen tonight, as Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev try to hold down the blue line for Calgary.

Hanifin and Tanev have combined for nine goals and 25 assists this season for the Flames, as well as tallying 48 hits combined. The Bruins will look to extinguish the Flames defenders and make their mark on Monday’s game.

For more on Calgary’s defensemen, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Echostor Technology.