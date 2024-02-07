In their first game back from a ten-day hiatus, the Boston Bruins sure looked like a team that hadn’t played a game together in over a week as they fell to the Calgary Flames, 4-1, at home on Tuesday night.

During the game, the Bruins offense seemed sloppy and void of energy as they were only able to muster up 22 shots on goal despite having four power-play opportunities on the night.

For more from the B’s loss to the flaming-C’s, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.