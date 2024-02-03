Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Reacts To Jeremy Swayman’s Hug Snub

NHL All-Star weekend is meant to be a celebration of the sport and for fans to see fun interactions between the top players in the league, but a Vancouver Canucks star had different ideas Friday.

The Boston Bruins were represented in Toronto by Jeremy Swayman and David Pastrnak, who was welcomed by boos from Maple Leafs fans during the skills competition.

Before the event, Swayman brought in his goalie hug tradition fans are accustomed to with Linus Ullmark. Jake Oettinger and Alexandar Georgiev obliged, but Thatcher Demko brushed off Swayman before the NHL video continued with hugs from Igor Shesterkin and Connor Hellebuyck.

Bruins fans certainly weren’t pleased with the Canucks All-Star’s hug snub, but a team fan favorite came in with a suitable response.

“(More) more hugs for us,” Jakub Lauko posted on X.

Boston and Vancouver were tied for the most points in the NHL when the All-Star break came around, so the competitive edge might have been there for Demko. Fans only need to look at the 2011 Stanley Cup final to know there is a history of animosity between the sides, and it’s possible this year’s Stanley Cup final will feature the Bruins and Canucks.

The seeds for a renewal of the rivalry might have been planted Friday night, and it could continue when the Canucks play the Bruins for the first time this season with a matchup at TD Garden next Thursday. B’s fans likely will be expected to give Demko a warm Boston welcome following his snub toward Swayman.