Bruins Fans Will Love David Pastrnak’s Red Carpet Fit At All-Star Festivities

Bruins superstar David Pastrnak is not only known for his prolific goal-scoring but also for being the Boston icon for fashion off the ice.

He pulled out all the Black and Gold stops for his red carpet entrance at the NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday night.

After selecting Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Team McDavid led by captain Connor McDavid and celebrity co-captain Will Arnett, selected Pastrnak to their 11-man roster. McDavid, Hellebuyck and Pastrnak will join Leon Draisaitl, Rasmus Dahlin, Robert Thomas, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, Boone Jenner, Nick Suzuki and Tomas Hertl to round out Team McDavid.

As much fanfare as Pastrnak received, his daughter Freya garnered her own spotlight when she sat on her dad’s lap during his media availability.

Pastrnak is joined by Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Jim Montgomery at the All-Star game. It’s Swayman’s first appearance and Montgomery’s second straight.

Swayman donned a classic Black and White look in contrast to Pastrnak’s bold color scheme.

Black & Gold's never looked so good.

The Bruins netminder will serve as one of the backstops, along with Colorado Avalanche’s Alexandar Georgiev for Team MacKinnon, captained by Nathan MacKinnon and celebrity co-captain Tate McRae.

Pastrnak will not only skate in the All-Star game itself, but he will also participate in four skills competitions (hardest shot, one-timers, stickhandling and accuracy shooting). If the Bruins forward is among the top-eight competitors in the events, he will move on to the NHL shootout where he could face Swayman. Both Pastrnak and Swayman will have the opportunity to earn some cash over the weekend.

The All-Star skills competition will take place on Feb. 2 with the All-Star Game concluding the festivities on Feb. 3.