The Bruins were well represented in Toronto for NHL All-Star weekend, but there was an unlikely star who stood out for Boston fans after Thursday.

David Pastrnak made it to his second All-Star Game, and he didn’t disappoint with his outfit of choice along with fellow All-Star Jeremy Swayman. But it was his daughter Freya Ivy who stole the show during his news conference.

Pastrnak answered questions about how the Bruins adapted after Patrice Bergeron’s and David Krejci’s retirements, and he discussed what it would feel like to play in the Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

During that time, his daughter sat on his lap and even played around with team reporter Eric Russo’s microphone. Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of the six-month old’s reaction to the media and her double pom-pommed hat.

Start your Friday with some Freya and fusilli 🍝 pic.twitter.com/pVow4Yucvc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 2, 2024

Deuce Tatum might have to move aside as there might be a new favorite child for Boston sports fans.

Pastrnak will compete in the All-Star skills competition for $1 million Friday and then for Team McDavid in the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.