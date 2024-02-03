Bruins Fans Will Absolutely Love David Pastrnak’s Reaction To Boos In Toronto

David Pastrnak was greeted like Public Enemy No. 1 when he was announced at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the All-Star Skills Challenge.

Skating out to a resounding chain of boos, Pastrnak smiled and kissed the Spoked-B on his Boston Bruins jersey.

The Bruins forward has 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 26 games versus the All-Star host Maple Leafs in his career, and the fans let him know their disdain for him during introductions.

When the prolific goal scorer walked the red carpet in his Black and Gold suit, he was greeted by fans clamoring for his autograph. Even though the Bruins sniper may not be a fan favorite in Toronto, his daughter Freya garnered her own spotlight when she sat on her Daddy’s lap during his media availability.

After the Skills Challenge on Friday night, stars from the Eastern and Western Conferences will compete in the annual All-Star Game on Saturday.

Pastrnak was selected by Team McDavid in the All-Star player draft on Thursday night. He will join Connor McDavid, Connor Hellebuyck, Leon Draisaitl, Rasmus Dahlin, Robert Thomas, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, Boone Jenner, Nick Suzuki and Tomas Hertl to round out Team McDavid.

The Czechnia native is joined by Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Jim Montgomery at the All-Star game. It’s Swayman’s first appearance and Montgomery’s second straight.