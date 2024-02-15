Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Receives Game Ball After 100th Win

The jury still is out on whether Joe Mazzulla is a championship-caliber head coach. But Mazzulla’s youth and inexperience certainly haven’t prevented him from racking up victories at an impressive clip.

Mazzulla’s Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets by a whopping 50 points Wednesday night in Boston. In doing so, Mazzulla earned his 100th victory, making him one of the fastest coaches to reach the mark in NBA history.

After the game, Celtics star Jayson Tatum presented Mazzulla with a game ball.

“Congratulations, 100th win tonight,” Tatum told his head coach.

Boston entered the All-Star break with the NBA’s best record. After enjoying some much-needed rest, the Celtics will return to the court next Thursday when they visit the Chicago Bulls.

But first, Jaylen Brown will look to steal All-Star weekend when he competes in the NBA’s dunk contest.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images