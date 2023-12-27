NBA Writer Casts Doubt On Celtics Reuniting With Kelly Olynyk

The Celtics reportedly are interested in the idea of bringing back an old friend, but it doesn’t sound like a reunion is in the cards.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported Boston has its eyes on Kelly Olynyk as a potential frontcourt depth option. The 13th overall pick by the Celtics in 2013, Olynyk played the first four seasons of his NBA career in Boston before stops in Miami, Houston, Detroit and most recently, Utah.

The Jazz, who entered Wednesday with a 13-18 record, should be open for business ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. However, a lack of financial flexibility might take the Celtics out of the running for Olynyk.

“Don’t bet on this trade happening, however, and it’s all about the money,” NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin wrote in a column published Tuesday. “Olynyk makes $12.2 million this year and the only way the trade comes together — unless the Jazz want to take back four or five inexpensive players — is a trade involving Al Horford or another regular rotation player going to Utah. That doesn’t work for either team. None of the offers really do. Stein speculates that with Mitchell Robinson out for the season, the Knicks could show interest in Olynyk.”

Olynyk apparently isn’t the only big man grabbing Boston’s attention as we inch closer to the new year. The Celtics reportedly have shown “great interest” in Isaiah Stewart, whose Detroit Pistons should be open to all deals as they move forward in their historically bad season.