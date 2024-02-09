Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Blank Canucks In Shutout Win

The Boston Bruins bounced back with a big win on Thursday night, shutting out the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 at home.

With the win, the B’s improved to a 32-10-9 overall record and are now tied with Vancouver for the most points in the NHL with 73. A pair of short-handed goals from the likes of Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen helped power the Bruins offense to an early lead, and Linus Ullmark’s 17 saves ensured the win for the B’s.

