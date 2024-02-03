Who’s In Charge? Patriots’ Latest Moves Make Answer Clear

The New England Patriots’ decision to move on from Bill Belichick caused a massive shake up, with previously defined roles opening up for new faces to take some control.

It isn’t just in the head coaching chair, either.

Jerod Mayo has taken the mantle from Belichick and filled in the three coordinator positions with all new names: Alex Van Pelt (offense), DeMarcus Covington (defense) and Jeremy Springer (special teams). It was a complete overhaul, but the Patriots have a few familiar faces still working in the front office.

It’s pretty much been confirmed that director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf will work in their current roles through the 2024 NFL Draft. Groh was present throughout the week at the Senior Bowl, alongside college scouting director Camren Williams. Wolf is back in Foxboro, Mass., essentially aiding Mayo in filling out the coaching staff.

If you don’t believe it, just take a look at the Patriots’ two most recent additions.

Van Pelt was hired as offensive coordinator Thursday, rounding out the top level of New England’s staff. It was a sensible hire, as he had experience in the role and has spent time gaining experience around the NFL while also having history with Wolf from their time with the Green Bay Packers.

Ben McAdoo, who is reportedly “in talks” with the Patriots regarding an assistant head coaching role on their staff, overlapped with Van Pelt and Eliot with the Packers in 2012 and 2013.

Is it starting to come together now?

It appears as though Wolf will be running the NFL operation for New England, while Groh heads up the draft process. It gives Wolf the edge regarding a potential promotion, however, as a successful offseason building the staff around Mayo could go a long way in the eyes of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

It was never much of a question as to what Wolf and Groh’s roles were, but it certainly appears as though the former will have final say moving forward.