Mike Lombardi wasn’t about to let Mike Felger spend hours shredding Bill Belichick.

The former Patriots coaching assistant, who still is close friends with Belichick, sparred with Felger on Tuesday over anti-Belichick narratives. During the heated “Felger & Mazz” segment, Lombardi pushed back against the notion that Belichick’s lack of success without Tom Brady should damage his legacy.

“It’s a completely ridiculous narrative,” Lombardi said on 98.5 The Sports Hub from Super Bowl LVIII Radio Row in Las Vegas. “It’s the laziest narrative you could ever have. Don Shula is the winningest coach in football and he went to one Super Bowl with Danny Marino. You look at Andy Reid after Donovan McNabb and Kevin Kolb when they went through that. … I think there’s always a transitional period you have to go through. That’s such a lazy narrative that, ‘Oh, he’s no good but Brady was the reason.’ All good coaches are good with a quarterback.”

Felger and Lombardi covered that topic and many more. You can watch the full segment in the YouTube video below.

Belichick and New England mutually parted ways in early January. The legendary head coach currently remains without a new job, and all signs point toward him taking a year off before entering the coaching market next offseason.

With Belichick unable to immediately prove his doubters wrong, expect radio personalities like Felger to continue picking him apart.