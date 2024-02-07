Sports Handicapper Drops Bill Belichick ‘Bomb’ On Patriots Fans

Renowned sports handicapper Brandon Lang dropped some intel a few years back that Tom Brady was making moves to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

That piece of information was essentially confirmed by UFC president Dana White in August 2022 and Lang — and White — said it was then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden who prevented Brady from going to Las Vegas as a free agent.

Appearing again on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” show on Tuesday, Lang had another piece of juicy information that he’s been hearing, this time on another New England Patriots legend in Bill Belichick.

“My bomb for the Boston audience is this: Bill Belichick didn’t take any jobs, he interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and said, ‘You know what, Arthur’s going to fire a blank here. Atlanta’s not ready to win. It was nice to interview but I’m done,'” Lang said. “He’s going to sit back, (Mike) McCarthy is going to wet the bed again. Jerry (Jones) is going to fire him and Bill is going to say, ‘All right, Jerry, here I come buddy. Let’s go do it,’ and he’s going to end up in Dallas next year.”

Many believed Belichick would be a prime candidate to take over the Cowboys after McCarthy and Dallas fell flat with a 48-32 wild-card round loss to the Green Bay Packers last month.

But Jones didn’t pull the trigger on firing McCarthy and bringing in Belichick. The Cowboys owner instead decided to stick with McCarthy.

Lang believes that McCarthy is on a short leash and if the Cowboys falter, Jones won’t hesitate to remove McCarthy, who has a 42-25 regular-season record at the helm of Dallas, from his post. Lang said that Belichick replacing McCarthy won’t come in the middle of the season, though.

“After the season,” Lang said. “After the season is over, McCarthy’s contract is up, they fall short again, they still got a plethora of talent, and Jerry is going to make the hard-sell pitch to Bill.”

Perhaps joining the Cowboys, who have a Super Bowl-caliber roster, is the opportunity Belichick seeks after not getting a head coaching job this offseason despite interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons twice.

Playing the long game and going without an NFL job for the first time in 49 years might be the best thing for Belichick.