Mac Jones became such a controversial figure in his past two seasons, even the Patriots front office noticed.

New England didn’t do the 2021 first-round pick any favors when Matt Patricia and Joe Judge ran the offense. But Jones made things worse during the 2022 season when failed to hide how frustrated he was, and his on-field antics annoyed fans and former players like Julian Edelman.

The yelling subsided in 2023, but the frustrations with Jones mounted to the point where the 25-year-old lost trust in the locker room and his relationships with Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick became strained, especially after the former New England head coach reportedly tried to trade Jones.

Director of scouting Eliot Wolf revealed what New England is looking for in a quarterback, and when the topic of body language came up, fans couldn’t help but think of Jones.

“Body language on the field at that position is very important,” Wolf told reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday, per Patriots video. “You don’t want a guy that’s throwing his hands up after a bad play or you can see him physically pointing at somebody. Body language is important. Everybody is looking at the quarterback.”

NFL fans shared the same Jones GIF after the quote circulated on social media, and it’s hard not to make the connection. Wolf noted that Jones’ and Zappe’s futures with the team would be handled behind closed doors, but it’s hard to imagine Jones sticks around for much longer given how poorly his career went after a promising rookie season.