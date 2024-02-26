The PWHL has hit the midway point of its inaugural season, and Aerin Frankel made sure the Boston franchise started its second half on the right foot.

Boston extended their win streak to two games by defeating Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Minnesota outshot Boston 41-23 in the contest, but Frankel stood tall between the pipes, earning the first shutout of her career.

In the first period of the game, Minnesota rattled off 13 straight shots on Frankel, who gave up more rebounds than she would have liked. The Boston netminder didn’t let the puck get past her and settled down in the final two periods.

“I think just feeling the puck, settling down and by the (defense) helping me out by talking to me, communicating with me a lot in our zone,” Frankel explained how she was seeing the puck in the final two periods, as seen on the NESN broadcast. “Anytime I can hold a rebound for them, I want to do that.”

Boston snapped a four-game losing skid on Wednesday night by defeating Ottawa at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., and strung together a couple of wins to move up in the PWHL standings.

“I think we just haven’t lost focus,” Frankel said of the team’s turnaround. “Our coaches have believed in us, and we have a really great group in that locker room. I think just coming together, learning what makes each other go and continue to work hard, and work on the stuff the coaches are giving us.”

The 24-year-old goalie played for Shattuck-Saint Mary’s in Minnesota before attending Northeastern for her collegiate career. Sunday’s game at Xcel Energy Center is something Frankel can check off her bucket list.

“It was incredible to play here,” she said. “I never played her before. I went to high school in Minnesota, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play here, and the fans were incredible. Obviously, it’s better when they’re rooting for you, but it was great energy in this building today.”

Frankel owns a 4-2-2 record while posting a 1.72 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. She faced 250 shots, making 235 saves.