PWHL Boston Wrap: Aerin Frankel Earns First Career Shutout In Boston Win

PWHL Boston and PWHL Minnesota met for the third time this season with Boston skating away with the 2-0 win at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

With the win, Boston improved to 4-2-2-4, while Minnesota fell to 5-2-2-4 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston has played the fewest games on the road in the PWHL’s inaugural season thus far but owns a 3-1-0-0 to remain perfect on the road, snagging 11 of 12 possible points.

This is the third matchup between Boston and Minnesota with the first two games played at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. Minnesota to the season opener between the two clubs 3-2 on Jan. 3. Boston holds the regular series lead by defeating Minnesota 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 27.

The two teams will meet twice more on March 13 and April 27 at Xcel Energy Center.

Earning three points with the win over Minnesota in regulation allowed Boston to leapfrog over New York for fourth place in the standings with 18 points.

Minnesota has 21 points on the season and sits three points behind first-place Montreal.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Aerin Frankel was outstanding in net for Boston, making 41 saves in her fourth win of the season and her first shutout.

–Theresa Schafzahl lit the lamp for Boston in the second period. Her fourth goal of the season ties her with forwards Loren Gabel and Taylor Girard for the franchise lead this season.

A Theresa Schafzahl dangle special 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FDNZNQLKjg — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) February 25, 2024

— Gigi Marvin added an empty net goal for Boston with Minnesota’s goalie pulled late in the third. It was her first of the season.

UP NEXT

Boston won’t hit the ice again in game action until Saturday when they head north of the border to take on Montreal. Puck drop from Verdun Auditorium is slated for 4 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN.