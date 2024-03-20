The Patriots haven’t added a big-name wide receiver like Calvin Ridley or Keenan Allen this offseason, but they have bolstered the position group.

New England signed K.J. Osborn to a one-year deal after the initial wave of NFL free agency. Osborn, a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Vikings, caught a combined 158 catches for 1,845 yards with 15 touchdowns across the last three seasons in Minnesota.

Osborn is set to be formally introduced to the Patriots media Wednesday afternoon. But before the 26-year-old took questions from New England reporters for the first time, he delivered a message to his new fanbase.

“What’s up, Pats Nation? It’s K.J. Osborn, wide receiver here,” the Miami product said. “Super blessed and excited to be a part of such a great organization. I would say I’m excited to get to work, but the work has already begun. See you guys soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Osborn on Instagram also revealed he will wear jersey No. 2, vacated by the departure of veteran defensive back Jalen Mills, in his first season with New England.

The Patriots’ addition of Osborn might not come off as very significant. But for what it’s worth, one NFL insider labeled the move one of his “favorite signings of free agency.”