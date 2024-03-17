Despite not landing Calvin Ridley, the New England Patriots reportedly were willing to hand the standout wide receiver a substantial contract.

But the Patriots added a receiver Sunday at a much lesser price.

The Patriots reportedly signed K.J. Osborn and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed the contract details for the former Minnesota Vikings wideout. New England continues not to spend a ton of money in free agency — and not make long-term commitments, either — as they inked Osborn to a one-year deal worth $4 million, per Breer. The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed followed up Breer’s report stating that Osborn can make up to $6 million due to incentives.

Out of the free agents the Patriots have signed this offseason, pass-catching running back Antonio Gibson received the biggest contract with a three-year, $11.25 million deal that can go up to $17.25 million with incentives. The Patriots did hand out some cash to players they re-signed, including offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, who landed a three-year, $57 million contract.

Osborn, 26, developed into a reliable and steady offensive threat during his time with the Vikings. He caught 158 passes for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Osborn, who Minnesota selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the team’s third receiver this past season behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and totaled 48 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns. The Miami product is also lauded for his leadership.

Osborn likely will put himself in position to be a top option in a lackluster Patriots receiving corps. New England also has JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor at the position.

The Patriots are also expected to target a wide receiver in next month’s NFL draft.