Rick Spielman is like everyone in the fact he has his own opinion about the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But Spielman is unlike many when it comes to his connection to the Washington Commanders, who hold the second overall pick in the draft.

Spielman was hired as an advisor to Washington owner Josh Harris in January. He helped identify candidates for the Commanders general manager position, which went to Adam Peters, and then was part of the advisory committee that aided in the hiring of head coach Dan Quinn.

Simply put, Spielman has connections in Washington.

Which is why his opinion about the second-best quarterback in the NFL draft is worth paying attention to.

“I do believe Drake will go first,” Spielman, a former NFL general manager, said during his “With the First Pick” podcast, as transcribed by Yahoo Sports. “We watched them back to back.”

By “them,” Spielman is referring to LSU product Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Daniels and Maye had their Pro Days on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Both are considered among the consensus top three quarterbacks along with Caleb Williams, who is likely to be drafted No. 1 by the Chicago Bears.

Should the Commanders select Maye, which is what Spielman believes will happen, Daniels will be on the clock at third overall. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has gained steam as a potential second selection, also would be available.

The New England Patriots are set to be on the clock at No. 3. And while first-year head coach Jerod Mayo (like many others) has no idea what Washington will do, perhaps the opinion of Spielman could provide a sense of how those inside the Commanders organization are feeling.