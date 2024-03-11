DeVante Parker won’t be a member of the New England Patriots in 2024.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday the Patriots informed Parker they will be releasing him Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. Parker has been permitted to talk to other teams.

It shouldn’t come as a shocking development. The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported Monday the Patriots were trying to offload both Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Jeff Howe also reported two weeks ago the Patriots were trying to trade Parker.

The Patriots extended Parker eight months ago during Bill Belichick’s final season in New England. Barring a surprising last-minute trade, Parker will hit the open market this offseason and result in more than $6 million in dead cap.

The 31-year-old Parker failed to live up to the billing after he landed in New England. The Patriots traded a third-round pick in exchange for Parker and a fifth-round pick in April 2022.

Parker caught 64 of his 102 targets during 26 games for the Patriots. He finished with 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns and ranked among the league’s worst in separation metrics.

Even after re-signing both tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the Patriots still need to improve their pass-catching group. Perhaps there will be some addition by subtraction in the case of Parker.

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images