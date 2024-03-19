The Patriots haven’t been as active this offseason as fans imagined, but a former NFL general manager is seeing the big picture for director of scouting Eliot Wolf.

New England primarily re-signed players like Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Michael Onwenu with its massive amount of cap space. The Patriots reportedly were in a bidding war for Calvin Ridley but the Tennesee Titans beat them out with a better offer.

Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiuyk still are options in the trade market, but it doesn’t seem like the Patriots are willing to give up assets in a draft that it seems like they are prioritizing.

Former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum told the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi this week that he hasn’t had a problem with the Patriots’ moves. He noted the players they’ve retained are good players. He also noted there’s still time to add key pieces.

“They can always add like they did with Austin Hooper,” Tannenbaum told Giardi. “I know he’s not a headline-worthy player, but those sorts of moves exist. I do think we tend to overreact to things. We’re just a week into free agency.”

The ESPN analyst added that he understood why Patriots fans aren’t pleased with the lack of those “headline-worthy players.” New England added Antonio Gibson and reportedly signed K.J. Osborn, who are solid players but might not fit into the mold of “weaponizing” the offense as Wolf intended.

Tannenbaum highlighted how this year’s draft is “loaded” at wide receiver, and it’s likely New England choose to address its roster concerns through the draft given the strength of the incoming class.