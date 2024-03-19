Three out of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft are with different teams, and the New York Jets hope to make four.

The New England Patriots dealt Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round pick, and the Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Those trades came after the San Francisco 49ers last season dealt Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s no secret New York wants to end its partnership with Zach Wilson after three poor seasons. However, the quarterback trades that also include Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett gave the Jets fewer options. The lack of return for the 2021 first-round picks also makes it less likely the Jets acquire a Day 3 pick for Wilson, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello on Tuesday.

“The Jets gave his agent permission to find a trade partner shortly after the season ended but there have been no reports or rumors of interest,” Costello wrote.

New York might face the reality of having to cut Wilson without getting anything in return. The 24-year-old’s release would result in an $11.2 million dead cap hit but trading him would result in a $5.7 million dead cap hit.