How Patriots’ Free Agency Moves Could Change Draft Strategy

The Patriots might not have been flashy during the first wave of free agency, but the moves they did make are sure to have an impact.

New England’s decision to prioritize internal free agents and build depth on the margins will eventually have effect the on-field product, in both positive and negative ways, but its influence will first be felt off the field. The Patriots still have a long way to go in sparking what is expected to be a multi-year rebuild, with the next major stop coming at the 2024 NFL Draft.

How did their aforementioned approach to free agency shape what will happen in April? Let’s take a look, breaking things up by position for easier consumption.

Quarterback

Mac Jones’ tenure in Foxboro has come to an end, while Jacoby Brissett’s is set to resume after his years-long journey around the AFC. Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, making way for Brissett to return to One Patriot Place as the starting quarterback (for the time being). It’s all part of New England’s reported three-step plan, with the final move coming next month.

The Patriots widely are expected to select a QB with the No. 3 pick, and despite an prognosticated opportunity to move back, that’s still the most-likely option. Will it be UNC’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels? That remains to be seen.

Running Back

The Patriots made a nifty move early in the legal-tampering period, inking running back Antonio Gibson to a three-year pact. It’s a signal that New England likely is willing to move on from Ezekiel Elliott, despite his solid season as a second option behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Gibson will help take some of the third-down load off Stevenson’s shoulders, with Kevin Harris seemingly being viewed as someone who can lock down a roster spot.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots maneuver for another rusher in the draft, specifically because of how the value has dwindled at the position in recent years. New England could grab a quality back on Day 3, so be on the look out for that.

Wide Receiver

This is where you’re allowed to be miffed with the Patriots. They quite literally got worse at the wide receiver position, cutting DeVante Parker and failing to make any additions to the room. That should have a major impact on how they approach the draft, as the only way they’ll find a bonafide No. 1 wideout is by trading away one of their picks, or hitting the lottery during the draft.

Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey could all be immediate upgrades, but you can’t count on them being available by the time No. 34 rolls around. The Patriots will draft multiple wideouts. They don’t have a choice. The inability to obtain Calvin Ridley could prove to be a major turning point in their offseason, though.

Tight End

If you’re looking for a position where the Patriots made clear upgrades, we’ve got one for you. Hunter Henry was retained on a new three-year deal, while Austin Hooper was brought in to work with some coaches he’s familiar with from his days as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Hooper, at the very least, will be an upgrade over Mike Gesicki.

They’ll likely still draft someone to develop for the future.

Offensive Line

Who is going to play left tackle?

Mike Onwenu was retained, which is awesome, but New England still has a major hole to fill on the left side. The Patriots have options to fill it, but can’t wait much longer if they hope on keeping Brissett and the presumed rookie upright. New England will be drafting someone it believes has enough upside to start, it’s just a question as to whether that comes in the second, third or fourth round.

Chukwuma Okorafor and Nick Leverett were signed to provide depth, but shouldn’t be counted on as anything more.

Defensive Line

The Patriots released Lawrence Guy, and while his steady presence will be missed, they added depth in Armon Watts to help fill the void. If Christian Barmore continues playing the way he did to end last season, they’ll be just fine on the interior.

Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings were also retained, which should help on the edge against both the run and pass.

Linebacker

Mack Wilson is out. Sione Takitaki is in. That’s a wash, folks.

Defensive Back

Jalen Mills joined the New York Giants, while J.C. Jackson and his exorbitant cap hit were let go. It’s expected Jackson will have an opportunity to return, however, which essentially means the Patriots have retained the majority of their defensive backfield.

Kyle Dugger likely will obtain a new contract with the team thanks to the transition tag, while surprise standout Alex Austin will return to compete for rotational snaps. The Patriots don’t need to do much more here, though a couple depth signing/picks certainly won’t hurt.

Special Teams

It doesn’t appear that this regime intends on using as many resources on special teams as Bill Belichick.

Chris Board was released from his contract, and all the guys who only practice once a week (we know your game kickers, punters and long snapper) are set to return. New England shouldn’t waste any capital here in the draft, though one more season worth of struggles from Chad Ryland will change that.