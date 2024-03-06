Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall Flat To Oilers In Overtime

The Boston Bruins competed in their eighth overtime over their past 13 games after falling 2-1 in extra time to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Despite getting on the board first with a Pavel Zacha score and Linus Ullmark stopping 24 out of 26 shots, the Bruins could not get the extra point after Leon Draisaitl netted both the game-tying and game-winning goals.

For more from the game, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above!