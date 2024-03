The Bruins returned home to TD Garden on Saturday and scored six goals against the Flyers, defeating Philadelphia in 6-5 high-scoring affair.

Charlie Coyle notched two goals during the contest while Danton Heinen scored the game-winning goal late in the third period for the B’s.

For more, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the Bruins win over the Flyers.