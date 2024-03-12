Calvin Ridley reportedly is deciding between two teams: The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe shared the development Tuesday afternoon, less than 30 minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Patriots were “pushing to sign” Ridley. At that time, however, Schefter noted Ridley would prefer to land with the Jaguars.

Nevertheless, the Patriots feel they’re still vying for Ridley’s services.

“Both teams feel they’re in it,” Howe posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

On WR Calvin Ridley, it’s down to the Jaguars and Patriots, per sources. There have been other teams involved, but the current likelihood is Ridley will be deciding between Jacksonville and New England. Both teams feel they’re in it. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 12, 2024

The Patriots and Jaguars have been jockeying for Ridley in reports since the legal tampering window opened Monday at noon ET. They have been viewed as the top suitors for the 29-year-old the whole time, though there was a report of a “dark horse” entering the mix.

Ridley played the 2023 campaign in Jacksonville and exceeded 1,000 yards receiving with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Gabe Davis on Monday, as well.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have an obvious need at the position despite re-signing Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry.