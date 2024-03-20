The Patriots have a potentially franchise-altering decision to make with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they reportedly won’t be leaving any stone unturned this week or next.

Multiple reports suggest New England will stay at its spot and not trade back with a team like the Minnesota Vikings. It’s also likely quarterback will be the direction the Patriots take with the No. 3 pick, and there will be a lot of preparation done on all the top prospects.

Caleb Williams is expected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears, but New England will have director of scouting Eliot Wolf, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach TC McCartney leading a contingent at USC’s pro day Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The Trojans have other offensive prospects outside of Williams with wide receiver Brenden Rice and running back MarShawn Lloyd expected to be Day 2 of Day 3 picks.

Head coach Jerod Mayo is expected to join the trio as part of a larger contingent at Michigan’s pro day Friday and North Carolina’s and LSU’s pro days next week, according to Breer. The focus at those events will be J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, respectively, but those schools also will feature top prospects on both sides of the ball who might be of interest to the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the focus for fans will be how New England’s key decision-makers view the quarterbacks, especially Maye and Daniels since it likely will have to choose between one of them with the No. 3 pick.