NFL Analyst Projects Patriots’ Picks In Four-Round Mock Draft

There’s been a ton of chatter about how the Patriots will use the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and understandably so.

But what about New England’s approach for its other top selections next month?

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter widened the scope in a four-round mock draft published Friday to NFL.com.

Reuter believes the Patriots will stay put and select quarterback Drake Maye third overall. Reuter projects Jerod Mayo and company then will use No. 34 overall to select Amarius Mims, an offensive tackle out of Georgia. In the third round, Reuter projects New England to spend its 68th pick on Florida State running back Trey Benson before landing Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III at No. 103 overall.

There are a few surprises across Reuter’s four-round mock for the Patriots. It’s a bit of a head-scratcher for none of those picks to be a wide receiver, arguably New England’s most pressing need outside of quarterback. Wideout also might be the deepest position group in this year’s class, so the Patriots could land a legitimate game-changer even after Round 1.

New England’s third-round investment in Benson is also a little confusing. The Patriots have a bonafide stud in the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson and one of their offseason priorities was a deal with Antonio Gibson, a very solid dual-threat back. Benson would provide helpful depth in the event Stevenson prices himself out of Foxboro, Mass., but running back help feels like it should be a later-round objective for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick had a history of going against the grain and making picks that didn’t make a ton of sense at first glance. Time will tell if Eliot Wolf does the same in a few weeks.