The NFL annual meetings begin Sunday, and it will be the first time since the Patriots introduced a new head coach that both Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo will address media.

You don’t have to look too far to hear a New England fan question or complain about the team’s uninspiring offseason. It’s left analysts and beat reporters speculating what the Patriots’ goals really are this offseason.

The annual NFL meetings are an opportunity to hear more definitive answers. Will fans get them? Who knows? But let’s look at the three most pressing questions that should be addressed by Kraft and Mayo.

Why the lack of spending?

The Patriots head coach made a bold comment when he stated the team could “burn some cash.” He later walked back those comments, and that should have been a red flag. New England reportedly was in negotiations with Calvin Ridley, but the Titans had a more enticing offer for the wide receiver. Tennessee likely overpaid, but it’s still not the best look for a team bereft of wide receiver talent. K.J. Osborn and Austin Hooper are fine players, but the most impactful moves made heading into the league meetings have been retaining internal free agents. Was the market not as great as Mayo and company first thought? Is there a big move, like trading for Tee Higgins or Brandon Aiyuk, coming? There needs to be a definitive answer.

What’s the plan with the No. 3 pick?

New England’s plans seem to be hinting at drafting a quarterback. But if Jayden Daniels goes No. 2, how do the Patriots feel about Drake Maye? They reportedly “don’t love” the North Carolina product, but how true is that? What would it take to trade out? Things always can change but getting clarity on the direction for the third overall pick would help make the team’s offseason plans more clear.

What’s Eliot Wolf’s future after the 2024 NFL Draft?

The director of scouting’s future reportedly is in flux following the NFL draft. He’s been called the “de facto general manager,” but why not just give him the title? Kraft has been connected to multiple social programs, but was this his way of skirting past the Rooney Rule? The Patriots owner’s answer on the titles and structure of the front office could give insight as to what he felt was wrong the past few seasons — perhaps Belichick — and how the future of the franchise will be shaped.

Those were the more pressing questions, but let’s go into topics that are important but maybe wouldn’t be at the top of the list.

How difficult will it be to coach if the “hip-drop” tackle is banned?

There is a rift between the competition committee and the NFL Players Association around the “hip-drop” tackle that has affected marquee players in recent seasons, including Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Is this a proposal Kraft and Mayo approve of? How will this change the game? It’d be nice to get insight from people who actually know what they’re talking about rather than social media bros.

What’s your response to “The Dynasty” being called a Bill Belichick hit piece?

Will Kraft actually answer this question? We are very skeptical, and that’s why it’s at the bottom of the list. It’s a question worth asking. Look, documentaries are allowed to be bad. It doesn’t have to be the end of the world. If you want your Belichick fluff, there are plenty of places to find it. But it was striking to see how Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft put themselves over at the expense of the former New England head coach.

How much is being done to improve the franchise following the NFLPA survey?

Speaking of ownership, kind of a bad look to be ranked so poorly on the second NFLPA survey. It might be a factor as to why free agents don’t want to go to New England, but Robert Kraft probably sees himself as “one of the good” NFL owners — however you want to describe that — but could the money spent on a large scoreboard and a lighthouse been better spent on improving conditions of players? It’s a question worth asking if Kraft wants to keep describing the Patriots as a “class” organization.