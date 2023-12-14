Red Sox Prospects To Face Braves In 2024 MLB Spring Breakout

Are you ready to see the future talent of the Boston Red Sox in a unique display?

In 2024, Major League Baseball will have its first “Spring Breakout” where top prospects from all 30 organizations will take the field at each team’s big league spring training stadium. Spring Breakout will play out from March 14-17.

In what could emerge as a fan favorite event to highlight the spring, the top prospects in baseball will be on full display.

For Boston’s interests, the Red Sox will host the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park on March 16. First pitch currently is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

During the 2023 season, Fangraphs ranked the Red Sox as the third-best farm system in baseball with Atlanta coming in at the No. 25 slot.

Boston prospects such as Kyle Teel, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony could get their chance to shine during this new opportunity.