Should the Patriots draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, whoever that is surely will face questions and comparisons to New England’s longtime signal-caller Tom Brady. Regardless of the fact the Patriots have started Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe since Brady’s departure, the storyline likely won’t go away.

Top quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels learned just that at LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

Daniels, who is in the conversation to be selected by New England at No. 3 overall, believes his experience proves he’s more than capable of handling the pressure.

“I played in Death Valley after Joe Burrow,” Daniels told reporters, per the Boston Globe’s Christopher Price. ‘I feel like I’m ready for anything.

“I’m a game-changer at the quarterback position. That’s what I can bring to that franchise.”

Daniels met with the Patriots after his Pro Day workout. New England sent nine executives, coaches and scouts to Baton Rouge to watch Daniels and his teammates, including de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Daniels reportedly is viewed as the leader in the clubhouse to be selected by the Washington Commanders at No. 2. But if the Heisman Trophy winner does fall to No. 3, there’s a chance the Patriots remain in that spot and bring him to New England.