The New England Patriots will have the ability to draft all but two prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Only the Bears and Commanders are in a better position at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, and Chicago will almost certainly select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Malik Nabers, who by all accounts impressed during LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, almost certainly will be there when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 3 overall. And the 20-year-old wideout feels to be a top-10 lock at a premium position, a position of dire need for the Patriots.

But it still feels like a longshot Nabers will land in New England. It’s just the reality of the situation in Foxboro, Mass.

If the Patriots stay at third overall, they’ll presumably draft their quarterback of the future. Nabers’ teammate, Jayden Daniels, is in the mix although many believe Daniels is the leader in the Commanders’ clubhouse. If not Daniels, the Patriots could target UNC quarterback Drake Maye or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy with that selection.

Simply put, if New England stays there, it’s for a signal-caller.

And should New England trade back, something both owner Robert Kraft and head coach Jerod Mayo said the organization is open to, there’s a chance Nabers won’t be on the board. One of the most speculated trade-back spots for the Patriots is the Minnesota Vikings, who have Nos. 11 and 23 this year. Nabers won’t be on the board then.

New England would need to thread the needle in a trade back. And even if the Patriots trade back down the New York Giants (No. 6), who could potentially move up for a quarterback, there’s no guarantee Nabers slips past the receiver-needy Arizona Cardinals (No. 4) or Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5). There will be teams who have him as the top wideout on the board, above Marvin Harrison Jr.

There’s also the fact the Patriots need a franchise left tackle, in addition to quarterback and receiver. If New England trades back, there’s a chance it drafts offensive line to help with the plan to draft a receiver in the late first- or early second round. NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah previously said the best course of action would be to grab an offensive tackle early and a receiver afterward. Both positions are deep, but there’s a larger degree of separation in first-round tackles than first-round wideouts, Jeremiah said.

Nabers, who reportedly met with the Patriots, ran a 4.35 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical at LSU’s Pro Day. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar called him “ridiculously explosive.”

But unfortunately for the receiver-needy Patriots, arguably the best wideout in the class will likely land elsewhere.