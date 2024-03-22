The Minnesota Vikings have been an absolute enigma in recent weeks, as each move they make seems to be keeping everyone on their toes.

Is it possible their end goal is a trade with the New England Patriots?

The Vikings have maneuvered around the 2024 NFL Draft board already, acquiring the 23rd and 232nd overall picks earlier this month in a trade with the Houston Texans. Minnesota already had the No. 11 pick, meaning the trade gives it enough ammo to potentially entice the Patriots, who hold the No. 3 pick, into making a trade.

It’s just not known who the Vikings would be moving up for.

Minnesota’s two options appear to be Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, but with each passing day it looks like Maye is the guy.

The Vikings, for instance, will not be sending head coach Kevin O’Connell or general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to McCarthy’s pro day Friday, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. The list of attendees can change, but it sure seems like they won’t be there.

What does that have to do with New England?

If the Vikings prefer Maye, who new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached in high school, and don’t really have that much interest in McCarthy, the only shot they’ll have at grabbing their guy comes in making a trade with the Patriots. It’s long been expected that USC quarterback Caleb Williams, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Maye would be the first three players off the board, and if there’s any shot at taking one of those players, it’s by owning one of the top three picks.

The Washington Commanders are still in play, as well, as they hold the No. 2 pick in the draft. Let’s be real, though, they’re not moving back.

There’s “considerable buzz” the Vikings are moving up, and if they do, it might just be via a trade with the Patriots.