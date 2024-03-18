Those who have spent the last few years working alongside New England Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo understood he is different in the way he communicates and leads the group.

It didn’t take long for Antonio Gibson, who signed with the Patriots on the first day of NFL free agency, to glean the same.

Gibson in a video session with reporters Monday touched on the “different vibe” he got from Mayo during their initial conversations. Gibson related the conversation to something he would have with players rather than the coach, expressing such in a positive way.

“We had good conversation. Definitely a different vibe from a head coach just from the one day I met him,” Gibson said. “Nothing against coach Rivera, but he (Mayo) sat down and just had different conversation. It didn’t sound like a coach. It sounded like he was talking to one of the guys.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like that’s something that might be a positive thing in the locker room,” Gibson continued. “For him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understanding both sides of it.”

Gibson also said Mayo showed Gibson’s daughter a great time when they met at One Patriot Place.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

“Brought her to the office and just treated her with love,” Gibson said. “I appreciate that for sure, especially the first time meeting him.”

more nfl

This Patriots Move Among NFL Writer’s ‘Favorite’ Free-Agency Signings

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Irked Bill Simmons Asks Question About ‘Super Cheap’ Patriots

by Adam London 3 Min Read

NFL Rumors: Patriots Haven’t ‘Shown Appetite’ For Trading No. 3 Pick

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

The 25-year-old Gibson, who played out his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders, shared that he was excited for a fresh start with another organization. He reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with a base value of $11.25 million worth up to $17.25 million.

Story continues below advertisement

After scoring 11 touchdowns as a rookie and surpassing 1,000 rushing yards with 10 scores the following season, Gibson split snaps with Brian Robinson during the 2023 campaign. His production slipped considerably as he totaled 654 yards of offense and played 46% of offensive snaps (two starts).

He believed the Patriots provided the best landing spot for him given the youthful roster, new staff and ability to play alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

“A bunch of young guys, a new coaching staff, I got a chance to talk to a lot of the coaches and I’m super excited for what they’ve got planned and how they plan on moving things forward,” Gibson said. “They showed love, they reciprocated it, and I’m just ready to get things going.”

The Patriots reportedly identified Gibson as a top target in free agency given his pass-catching and route-running abilities, both of which Gibson believes are what separates him from other pass-catching running backs.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Why ‘Super Excited’ Antonio Gibson Felt Patriots Were Best Landing Spot

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images