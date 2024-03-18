Those who have spent the last few years working alongside New England Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo understood he is different in the way he communicates and leads the group.

It didn’t take long for Antonio Gibson, who signed with the Patriots on the first day of NFL free agency, to glean the same.

Gibson in a video session with reporters Monday touched on the “different vibe” he got from Mayo during their initial conversations. Gibson related the conversation to something he would have with players rather than the coach, expressing such in a positive way.

“We had good conversation. Definitely a different vibe from a head coach just from the one day I met him,” Gibson said. “Nothing against coach Rivera, but he (Mayo) sat down and just had different conversation. It didn’t sound like a coach. It sounded like he was talking to one of the guys.

“I feel like that’s something that might be a positive thing in the locker room,” Gibson continued. “For him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understanding both sides of it.”

Gibson also said Mayo showed Gibson’s daughter a great time when they met at One Patriot Place.

“Brought her to the office and just treated her with love,” Gibson said. “I appreciate that for sure, especially the first time meeting him.”

The 25-year-old Gibson, who played out his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders, shared that he was excited for a fresh start with another organization. He reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with a base value of $11.25 million worth up to $17.25 million.

After scoring 11 touchdowns as a rookie and surpassing 1,000 rushing yards with 10 scores the following season, Gibson split snaps with Brian Robinson during the 2023 campaign. His production slipped considerably as he totaled 654 yards of offense and played 46% of offensive snaps (two starts).

He believed the Patriots provided the best landing spot for him given the youthful roster, new staff and ability to play alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.

“A bunch of young guys, a new coaching staff, I got a chance to talk to a lot of the coaches and I’m super excited for what they’ve got planned and how they plan on moving things forward,” Gibson said. “They showed love, they reciprocated it, and I’m just ready to get things going.”

The Patriots reportedly identified Gibson as a top target in free agency given his pass-catching and route-running abilities, both of which Gibson believes are what separates him from other pass-catching running backs.