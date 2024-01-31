If you’re someone who’s been following New England Patriots-related trends in recent seasons, you’d know we’re in the middle of a pretty important week.

It’s time for draft preparation to kick into high gear.

We touched on the Senior Bowl already, highlighting how important that week-long event has been to the Patriots. The Shrine Bowl, which is also taking place this week, has evolved into a fairly significant event for New England in recent seasons.

The Patriots have drafted or signed more than 10 Shrine Bowl alums in the last two seasons, including names like DeMario Douglas, Jack Jones and Tyquan Thornton. There are a number of prospects in 2024 who will have an opportunity to make a statement, though not in front of as big a New England contingent as in recent seasons.

The Shrine Bowl is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Ford Center at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, and this is who you should have an eye on.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

If we’re being honest, we felt obligated to choose a QB and Tagovailoa is the most interesting one.

Tagovailoa isn’t the same prospect his brother Tua was back in 2020, but enters the draft process with much more experience. He’s a three-year starter with experience in multiple systems, who certainly would make headlines if he ends up in New England.

CB Qwan’tez Stiggers (CFL)

Stiggers is an interesting case, as he’s entering the 2024 NFL Draft having never played in an NCAA game. The 22-year-old dropped out of college following the death of his father, and returned to the game via Fan Controlled Football and the Canadian Football League.

He was outstanding in his lone season with the Toronto Argonauts, making the All-Star game and being selected as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie. If he can put together some more good tape Thursday, he might end up joining the very small group of players to be drafted despite never having played collegiate football.

WR Tahj Washington (USC)

Washington might just be the best player at the Shrine Bowl.

It was no easy task to stand out at USC, with Caleb Williams dominating headlines and being credited with pretty much all of the Trojans’ success, but Washington has done exactly that this week. He’s even been tapped as the 2024 class version of DeMario Douglas. That might be of interest to the Patriots.

WR Cornelius Johnson (Michigan)

Michigan wideout Roman Wilson dominated the first few days of the Senior Bowl, but a few hours out west, his former teammate was equally as impressive.

Johnson was about as consistent as anyone in Dallas, and could eventually find his way into the third round if he tests well.

OL Christian Mahogany (Boston College)

OL C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross)

We’re hitting you with a pair of local interior offensive lineman in this one who entered the Shrine Bowl with very different outlooks, but might end up being more similar than people thought.

It’s been a wonderful week for Hanson, who has displayed versatility across the board — which is something the Patriots love. Mahogany? Well, he’s just a brawler. New England loves that too.

DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)

If you want a playmaker on the back end of the defense, DTD is your guy. He spearheaded a tremendous defensive turnaround for Texas Tech over the last two seasons, recording 11 total turnovers across that span.

He’ll make a big play Thursday.

TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)

The Patriots NEED a tight end. Holker is the best one that will be playing this week — across both the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl.

LS Steele Judy (Citadel)

K Harrison Mevis (Missouri)

We couldn’t leave without making you aware of some impressive specialists, especially since the Patriots will be working with a new special teams coordinator this season.

Judy is the top long snapper available, while Mevis showcased great consistency last season. They’re working together this week at the Shrine Bowl, kind of like Bryce Baringer and Chad Ryland worked together last season at the Senior Bowl.