49ers GM Has This ‘Wish’ For Potential Trade Candidate Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the topic of Brandon Aiyuk head-on during his pre-NFL draft press conference Monday.

Lynch told reporters the 49ers have had “good talks” with Aiyuk, who is considered a potential trade candidate given his contract situation. The 2020 first-rounder is set to play the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option with no long-term agreement in place.

Lynch stressed he and the 49ers would like to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco.

“With BA (Aiyuk), I’ve communicated on a couple of occasions, on many occasions, our wish. And our wish is that he’s here and a part of the Niners for the rest of his career,” Lynch told reporters, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re working through that. And as such, I was a player once and I never liked my business being out in the public, so I’m going to respect that. I’m not going to speak for their side. I can say we’re having good talks and I’m just going to leave it at that and we’ll focus on the draft here.”

Lynch confirmed the Niners have received trade calls for Aiyuk, but said San Francisco has received calls about “a lot of players.” When asked if the 49ers have given Aiyuk permission to see a trade, Lynch stiff-armed the question.

“We’re really focused on BA being apart of us,” Lynch said. “He’s under contract, and we’re looking forward to that.”

Aiyuk kept the door open on playing elsewhere if the 49ers don’t make him a contract he feels he deserves. Prior to those comments, but especially after them, Aiyuk has been speculated as a potential trade target.

Story continues below advertisement

The New England Patriots, specifically, have been linked to Aiyuk. Patriots de facto general manager confirmed New England has had trade talks for receivers.

The 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday, and if Aiyuk and the 49ers don’t have a long-term agreement in place by then, there’s a chance San Francisco could trade the star wideout for a high draft pick.