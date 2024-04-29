SportsNet Pittsburgh on Monday announced the launch of SNP 360, a digital subscription service that will allow fans to purchase a direct subscription to SportsNet Pittsburgh’s live programming and growing VOD library.

The launch expands on SportsNet Pittsburgh’s existing app offering that allows fans to access the network’s programming through their TV provider. Now, with the launch of SNP 360, fans can choose how they’d like to stream, via direct subscription or participating TV provider login. The platform is available to fans in Pittsburgh and surrounding markets Monday.

The subscription includes access to SportsNet Pittsburgh’s 24/7 live SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ TV channels, which can be streamed directly on desktop, mobile and connected TV devices. Fans who already have SportsNet Pittsburgh through a participating TV provider will be able to authenticate into the SNP 360 app to access the same experience, including streaming live Pirates and Penguins games. The streaming service will also include the cloud DVR feature.

“We’re thrilled to expand our availability for Pittsburgh sports fans,” said Sean McGrail, president and CEO of SportsNet Pittsburgh. “Today’s fan needs to be able to access their favorite teams seamlessly, and we’re excited to now offer the option to watch SportsNet Pittsburgh via direct subscription. Our existing cable and satellite subscribers also continue to be able to stream with their TV provider credentials for no extra cost.”

For fans who choose to subscribe directly, there is an introductory rate of $17.99/month. To learn more and sign up, visit www.getSNP360.com.

Fans with an existing participating TV provider subscription will receive the same access for no additional cost and can download the new SNP 360 app to get started.

SportsNet Pittsburgh is owned by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates and is managed by NESN. It is the home of Pirates baseball and Penguins hockey for all regionally televised games in and around Pittsburgh and other local sports content. NESN was the first regional sports network to launch a direct-to-consumer service, NESN 360. The SNP 360 announcement expands upon investments in local sports accessibility and reaching sports fans everywhere.

For the latest news and programming updates from SportsNet Pittsburgh, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates and action.