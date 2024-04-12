Patriots fans were on alert when Tom Brady name-dropped New England as a potential spot for a second NFL comeback, but his former teammate made his thoughts on that idea clear.

Brady has been out of football for one season, but rumors of a potential comeback never cease, and the 46-year-old played along with the idea this week. The Patriots’ social media team also got in on the action when it posted a screenshot of Brady joking that he’d unretire grow back his hair if a post of his got over 50,000 likes.

“Nope. Not liking this post!” New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett commented on Instagram.

Brissett is penciled in as the starter two weeks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. That could change if the Patriots select a quarterback with the third overall pick, and the 31-year-old probably doesn’t want any more competition, especially if it’s Brady.

It would make for a full-circle moment if Brady was the one who replaced Brissett as the starter, though. Brissett filled in for New England in 2016 when Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

However, the comment likely was made in jest, with Brissett just poking fun at Brady. The two former Patriots quarterbacks could reunite and talk about competing when Brady returns to Foxboro, Mass. on June 12 for his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony.