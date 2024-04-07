If the New England Patriots draft a quarterback third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, that doesn’t mean said signal-caller will be behind center in September.

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo doubled down on that stance while speaking to season-ticket holders at Gillette Stadium last weekend.

“Look, we could bring a QB in here and he may not be ready to play, realistically,” Mayo told those in attendance, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss in his weekly column.

“That’s why we have a guy like Jacoby (Brissett) coming along. Jacoby is great. He can still play football and also mentor someone in that room, and he has a connection to that offense with (offensive coordinator Alex) Van Pelt, so he can always be that teacher. That’s how we’re looking at it.”

The Patriots signed Brissett to a one-year deal this offseason. Mayo previously expressed confidence that Brissett could be the starter in 2024 if that’s what New England needs. However, should the Patriots ultimately draft a first-round quarterback as many expect they will, Brissett then could serve as the bridge option before likely becoming the backup.