Bill Belichick was back on a football field this weekend, but not the one he graced for more than two decades in Foxboro, Mass.

Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots in January and is not employed by an NFL team, was at the University of Washington where his son, Steve Belichick, was hired as the defensive coordinator this offseason.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach was on the field for a Huskies spring practice Saturday after he took part in the team’s coaching clinic earlier in the week.

When photos and videos of Bill Belichick dressed in UW gear surfaced on social media, many football fans all had the same reaction: It was weird.

Whether Bill Belichick remains around the Washington Huskies or not is yet to be seen. The 71-year-old has been connected to numerous media outlets as a potential NFL analyst, though he reportedly is “disinclined” to be a regular on a studio show.