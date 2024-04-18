New England Patriots star edge rusher Matthew Judon is an expert when it comes to trolling on the social media streets. And Judon offered another glimpse of that talent Thursday afternoon when Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown started to trend on social media.

Brown was the topic of conversation after he changed his profile picture on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is wearing a Patriots jersey in the photo that remains Brown’s profile picture.

It unsurprisingly prompted baseless chatter among social media strangers. Some even took it to mean Brown might be angling for a trade to the Patriots, which is not the case.

Brown took to X shortly after and said he changed his profile picture because of his admiration for Brady and motivation for next season. He poured cold water on the trade-to-New England smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Well, that didn’t stop Judon from adding a little fuel of his own.

Judon posted to his Instagram story with a photo of Brown and wrote: “Yall just got off the phone with AJ he booking the (flight) right now.”

Judon is well-known for his social media tactics. He’s been the most vocal Patriots player when it comes to reaching out to free agents as a way of recruiting, though he hasn’t exactly been successful.

It’s fair to assume that success won’t soon start with Brown.