Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon has been on the recruiting trail for years now, but the results haven’t exactly been fruitful for New England.

That’s why he’s shifting from social media to television.

Judon’s done his best to improve the talent on New England’s roster since arriving in 2021, with his series of pitches on X, formerly known as Twitter, as long as his list of sacks. The Patriots aren’t exactly what you’d call a “talented” team, though, so he decided to show some face value in his latest attempt at luring free agents to One Patriot Place.

“Calvin Ridley, come on over to the red, white and blue,” Judon said in an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday. “We have a spot for you, nobody wears No. 0. It’s all yours, you got it. I think you wear a size nine cleat, we got all the size nine cleats. … You need a new pair of shoes for every catch? We got you. New pair of gloves? We got you.”

It didn’t stop there, however, as he turned his attention from the wide receiver room to the backfield.

“We have a great running back, but we need another one,” Judon said. “Josh Jacobs, come on out of Nevada. They haven’t treated you well. You won a rushing title and no one even talks about it. You do that in New England and you’ll have a No. 1 selling jersey. I’m just saying.

“You and (Rhamondre Stevenson) will be a great one, two punch. It’s a 1A, 1B type thing. I see y’all as that, and you’ll never get tired so y’all will be running crazy, especially if we don’t know who we’ll have at quarterback we definitely need good running backs.”

It remains to be seen whether or not these attempts will work, but the Patriots certainly have enough money to make something happen this offseason.