The competition for the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft looks like it could be a three-horse race rather than a head-to-head matchup.

But if you ask one NFL offensive coordinator, the decision was made after Jayden Daniels’ Pro Day in Baton Rouge.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published a column Tuesday morning with a handful of takeaways from the Pro Day circuit, which also included Drake Maye’s Pro Day in North Carolina. Breer quoted an anonymous offensive coordinator who praised Daniels and said the Heisman Trophy winner “solidified” himself as the No. 2 pick.

“He looked good,” the offensive coordinator told Breer. “He (Daniels) showed his fluidity and athleticism. The mid- to short-range accuracy is really easy for him.

Story continues below advertisement

“… I feel like every one of these pro days is a little bit different. They didn’t get dramatic in the routes they ran with these guys. He handled it all well. It solidified him as one of the first two picks in the draft.”

While said offensive coordinator represents one wave in a sea full of opinions, the declaration is notable. The Washington Commanders, who own the second selection, represent the biggest domino in the draft. After all, Caleb Williams is all but locked in as the Chicago Bears’ choice at No. 1.

J.J. McCarthy, who has gained steam in recent weeks, figures to be in the running to be the second signal-caller off the board along with Daniels and Maye. Should the Commanders select Daniels, as the offensive coordinator believes they will, the New England Patriots would be in position to decide between Maye and McCarthy. New England also could trade out and acquire more picks.

It’s been reported that Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf has been “pushing hard” for McCarthy.