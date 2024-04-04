The 2024 NFL Draft might still be three weeks away, but draft analysts and media members are not short on mock exercises.

With the Patriots possessing the third overall pick in the draft, New England has continued to be a major player in such mocks. Countless experts have the Patriots selecting their quarterback of the future at No. 3 while others believe New England could trade down and acquire more capital. Those who believe that have the Patriots drafting offensive tackles, wide receivers and even a cornerback (?) in the first round.

We’ve compiled 25 different mock drafts, the work of 17 different experts, into one place.

Check it out in our Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 1.0:

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: Jayden Daniels (3.0), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Drake Maye (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Drake Maye (1.0)

ESPN’s Field Yates: Drake Maye (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Drake Maye (1.0)

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks: J.J. McCarthy (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Jayden Daniels

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Joe Alt*

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: Malik Nabers (3.0)*

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: Jayden Daniels (2.0)

NFL Media’s Charles Davis: Jayden Daniels (2.0)

NFL Media’s Chad Reuter: Drake Maye

ESPN’s Matt Miller: Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 11), Cooper DeJean (No. 23)*

Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and Nate Tice: Jayden Daniels (No. 11), Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23)*

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: Caleb Williams*

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: J.J. McCarthy (1.0)

CBS Sports’ Christ Trapasso: J.J.McCarthy

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner: Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: Jayden Daniels

*after trade

In summary, Daniels and Maye (eight each) represent the most popular players for the Patriots. With McCarthy (three) and Williams (one) also mocked to the Patriots, 20 of the 25 mocks included have New England selecting a quarterback.