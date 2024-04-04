The 2024 NFL Draft might still be three weeks away, but draft analysts and media members are not short on mock exercises.

With the Patriots possessing the third overall pick in the draft, New England has continued to be a major player in such mocks. Countless experts have the Patriots selecting their quarterback of the future at No. 3 while others believe New England could trade down and acquire more capital. Those who believe that have the Patriots drafting offensive tackles, wide receivers and even a cornerback (?) in the first round.

We’ve compiled 25 different mock drafts, the work of 17 different experts, into one place.

Check it out in our Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 1.0:

Story continues below advertisement

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: Jayden Daniels (3.0), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)
ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Drake Maye (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Drake Maye (1.0)
ESPN’s Field Yates: Drake Maye (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Drake Maye (1.0)
NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks: J.J. McCarthy (3.0), Drake Maye (2.0), Jayden Daniels (1.0)
ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Jayden Daniels
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Joe Alt*
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: Malik Nabers (3.0)*
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: Jayden Daniels (2.0)
NFL Media’s Charles Davis: Jayden Daniels (2.0)
NFL Media’s Chad Reuter: Drake Maye
ESPN’s Matt Miller: Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 11), Cooper DeJean (No. 23)*
Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and Nate Tice: Jayden Daniels (No. 11), Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 23)*
CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: Caleb Williams*
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: J.J. McCarthy (1.0)
CBS Sports’ Christ Trapasso: J.J.McCarthy
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner: Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: Jayden Daniels
*after trade

more nfl draft

No Way Patriots Land This Home-Run Haul Floated In Mock Draft, Right?

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Ex-Patriot Among Those Comparing Jayden Daniels To Former NFL Star

by Sean T. McGuire 4 Min Read

NFL Draft Expert Expands On Eliot Wolf ‘Pushing Hard’ For This QB

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

In summary, Daniels and Maye (eight each) represent the most popular players for the Patriots. With McCarthy (three) and Williams (one) also mocked to the Patriots, 20 of the 25 mocks included have New England selecting a quarterback.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Which QB Does Kendrick Bourne Prefer Patriots Pick In NFL Draft?

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images