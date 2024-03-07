The New England Patriots have a chance to select one of the top three quarterbacks available — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels — with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But what if they want their pick of the litter? Rather than waiting to see which QB falls into their laps, the Patriots theoretically could use their assets to move up one or two spots.

Likely? Maybe not. But that’s the scenario CBS Sports’ Will Brinson predicted in his latest NFL mock draft.

Brinson this week projected New England to move up to No. 1 in a franchise-altering trade with the Chicago Bears. The Patriots’ pick atop Brinson’s revamped draft board: USC QB Caleb Williams.

“In this particular instance, the Bears get THREE future firsts and a 2024 second-round pick from the Patriots to move down to No. 3,” Brinson wrote. “The Pats are that desperate for a quarterback, and it’s the opposite of what Bill Belichick would do.”

This would be a bold move for both franchises. While the expectation is the Bears will keep the top pick and select Williams, the consensus best quarterback prospect available, there’s still a scenario that involves Chicago trading the selection and keeping current QB Justin Fields.

Again, the Patriots could sit tight at No. 3, willing to select Maye, Daniels or even someone else, like Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt. Williams figures to go No. 1 overall, though. Trading up with Chicago would be a show of conviction by Jerod Mayo and company. Maybe Williams is their guy.

All told, this approach probably wouldn’t sit well with Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, who shared his thoughts Wednesday on what New England should do with the No. 3 pick.

Clearly, this is a pivotal offseason for the Patriots, who already replaced Belichick with Mayo and have money to burn in free agency. Their decision in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft will have massive league-wide implications for years to come.

For what it’s worth, Brinson projected the Washington Commanders to draft Maye at No. 2 and the Bears to select Harrison at No. 3 after the Patriots trade. He then mocked Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Alt to the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.