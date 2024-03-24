No Way Patriots Land This Home-Run Haul Floated In Mock Draft, Right?

Imagine a world where the New England Patriots trade down the NFL draft board and still land Jayden Daniels and a first-round receiver.

There’s no way that could happen, right?

Well, that’s exactly the home-run haul that Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and Nate Tice predicted in the outlet’s recent mock draft.

Yahoo has the Minnesota Vikings trading up with the Patriots and dealing their two first-round picks in 2024 (Nos. 11 and 23) for No. 3 overall. With that pick, Yahoo predicts the Vikings select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy’s rise up the draft boards has been notable, but others still view the former Wolverine as the fourth quarterback behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Daniels, in some order.

The Vikings trading up for McCarthy, especially since Minnesota was not at his Pro Day and the staff’s well-documented connection to Maye, would make this a bit of surprise.

But Daniels falling outside of the top 10 would be a downright stunner. Yahoo mocked Daniels to the Patriots at No. 11 overall. New England then lands Daniels’ college teammate in LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick.

Thomas is viewed as one of the top receiver prospects. He told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine he modeled his game after Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

Patriots fans surely would be thrilled if New England was able to play the board that well in late April. But for a number of reasons, including the report Daniels is the leader in the clubhouse to be selected second overall, make it a far-fetched to say the least.