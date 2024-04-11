PWHL Boston’s Jamie Lee Rattray To Wear Special Jacket At Pride Game

When PWHL Boston returns to action following the international break, the team will celebrate its first Pride night, and a star player will sport unique attire for the occasion.

Jamie Lee Rattray will wear a one-of-a-kind jacket when she walks out for Boston’s matchup against Toronto at UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Center on April 18. The jacket will be available to see on the concourse and auctioned off with all proceeds going to Sport A Rainbow, an organization that promotes inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community in everyday life, including in sports.

“It’s just important to make sure everyone has a safe space,” Rattray said in a video posted by PWHL Boston on Thursday. “I think for me in my career, I’ve been really fortunate to always have a safe space to come to, and I think for (Sport A Rainbow), they’re continuing to do that in all sports. I think for me if I’m confident and positive in my environment, then I’m going to be able to perform at my best. That’s the most important thing in any sport. But now for the league, I think it’s important for young girls or young boys to have someone to look up to that maybe is like them. The more we can be out there as role models, maybe I connect with someone out there that maybe needs it.”

Because it’s about more than just a game⁰⁰Before our first-ever Pride game on April 18th at 7pm, @ratt26 will wear this one-of-a-kind jacket on her way into the @tsongascenter.⁰⁰After wearing it, the jacket will be available to see on the concourse and auctioned off with all… pic.twitter.com/DpPqtySmzh — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) April 11, 2024

Throughout her pro and Olympic career, Rattray has been a vocal supporter of the indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities. She and Toronto goalie Carly Jackson are ambassadors of Sport A Rainbow.

Rattray is representing Canada at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Canada faces Sweden in the quarterfinals Thursday in Utica, New York.

Boston will have five games left in the PWHL’s inaugural regular season when it returns to action April 18 as it continues its push for a playoff spot.