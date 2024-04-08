Alex Cora Sends Message To Red Sox About Trevor Story’s Injury

Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox clubhouse, hated to see Trevor Story go down Friday night. Boston’s manager also knows replacing everything Story was poised to provide to the club won’t be an easy task.

At the same time, Cora is well aware the Red Sox can’t dwell on Story’s injury and they must move on.

Story damaged his non-throwing shoulder in Friday night’s road win over the Los Angeles Angels. While Boston placed the two-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Story seems to believe he will need longer than a week and a half to recover. The Red Sox will have to make challenging adjustments without one of their most talented players, but that’s part of the game.

“The game will continue; it’s not going to stop,” Cora told reporters after Sunday’s 12-2 win, per The Boston Globe. “People are getting hurt all over the place and teams need to keep going. That’s the way people have to see it.”

Cora added: “We’ve got to move on. We’ve got to go. It doesn’t matter. It matters but it doesn’t matter. We’ve got to keep playing good baseball.”

The Red Sox manager plans for his team to platoon at both shortstop and second base while Story is sidelined. Cora also appears to be confident in Boston’s infield depth, which will allow the coaching staff to “get creative” as it deals with its latest obstacle.

On the bright side, the Red Sox will try to figure out the best way to manage Story’s injury largely from the comforts of home. All but six of Boston’s 20 remaining games this month will be played at Fenway Park.