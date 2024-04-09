Alex Cora and the Red Sox are being forced to make challenging adjustments very early in their 2024 season.

Trevor Story sustained a “significant” injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Boston’s eighth game of the campaign last Friday. The Red Sox initially placed Story on the 10-day injured list, but ensuing updates suggested that timeframe won’t be nearly enough for the star shortstop to fully recover.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow on Tuesday revealed Story will undergo surgery Friday in Los Angeles. The procedure usually requires a sixth-month recovery, per Breslow, which means Story is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Two days after Story went down, Alex Cora explained Boston will use a platoon approach at both shortstop and second base with the two-time All-Star sidelined. Speaking with the media before Tuesday’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox manager provided more details on his club’s infield plan.

“(David Hamilton) will play against righties at short and Romy (González) will play probably short against lefties,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “Then, Pablo (Reyes) and (Enmanuel Valdez), they’ll do that at second.”

Hamilton took Story’s roster spot after the latter was moved to the IL. González, who Boston claimed off waivers in late January, was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday after the struggling Bobby Dalbec was demoted Monday night.