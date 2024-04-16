Rob Gronkowski was back at the scene of the crime Monday morning.

Gronkowski threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Patriots’ Day before the Red Sox’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. It marked the first time the legendary tight end did the honors at Fenway Park since his infamous trip to Jersey Street where he dented New England’s Super Bowl LIII trophy.

Of course, Gronk did not act alone when he damaged the hardware. The four-time Super Bowl champion used the Lombardi Trophy to bunt a pitch that was rifled by longtime Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. So when Gronkowski was back at the ballpark, he left it to his Instagram followers to decide who was more to blame for the trophy dent.

After roughly 17 hours of voting, the consensus was pretty clear.

But Edelman, as he expressed on his own Instagram story, doesn’t believe either Patriots legend should be knocked for the incident.

“People are saying we made it better,” Edelman captioned the post. “Just what I’m hearing.”

Fenway Park wasn’t the only pit stop Gronkowski made Monday. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer also served as the Grand Marshall for the 128th running of the Boston Marathon.